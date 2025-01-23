Sporecyte Expands Operations To Canada Through Collaboration With BRS Lab Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Callahan, General Manager at SporecyteOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sporecyte , a leader in AI-driven air quality analysis, is proud to announce its expansion into Canada through a strategic collaboration with BRS Lab Services. This effort represents a significant step forward in our mission to promote healthier indoor environments worldwide.BRS Lab Services is a trusted provider of microbial contamination detection. The partnership with Sporecyte will bring advanced air quality testing to residential homes , businesses, and public spaces across Canada.“We are excited to bring Sporecyte capabilities to Canada,” said Matthew DeWolfe, CEO of BRS Lab Services.“This technology offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying mold spores and other airborne particulates, empowering homeowners and businesses to make informed decisions about their indoor air quality. It's a timely and much-needed solution in today's market.”Canada, much like other regions across the globe, faces challenges related to air quality, particularly in its urban and industrial areas. Sporecyte's advanced technology provides precise analysis of these contaminants, enabling timely interventions that support public well-being.“Expanding into Canada is a significant milestone for Sporecyte,” said Jason Callahan, General Manager at Sporecyte.“With Canada's strong focus on environmental health and sustainability, this partnership allows us to contribute meaningfully to improving air quality and public health across the country.”With over 30 years of experience in heating and cooling, Troy Manson, President of M&M Mechanical Services in Windsor, Canada, also shared his enthusiasm, stating,“Our team is excited to incorporate Sporecyte's air testing services to enhance the range of solutions we provide to our commercial and residential clients.”And Aaron Lee, founder of A.L. Inspections, added,”Working with BRS Lab Services has been invaluable for A.L. Inspections and our clients. I have worked with other labs, but I have never received this level of service. Their fast turnaround times, exceptional attention to detail, availability for questions, and willingness to go out of their way to help consistently exceed our expectations. We deeply value their commitment to quality and reliability.”Through collaborations with organizations like BRS Lab Services, Sporecyte continues to advance its mission to revolutionize air quality testing on a global scale.###About SporecyteSporecyte has developed the world's first AI-powered mold and air particulate report. Sporecyte focuses on providing home inspectors and industry professionals access to fast, accurate, and affordable mold and air quality testing. Our mission is to provide world-leading service to our customers.Founded in 2013, Sporecyte is part of Techcyte, Inc., which creates AI-powered solutions for environmental, human, and animal health.Visit sporecyte for more information.About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve a lab's efficiency and accuracy.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we deliver a unified clinical and anatomic pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte for more information.About BRS Lab ServicesBRS Lab Services is a leading contract and R&D laboratory specializing in microbial contamination detection for product and environmental samples. Located in Windsor Ontario Canada, BRS Lab Services offers trusted solutions to companies worldwide, enabling growth with confidence.Visit sporecount for more information.

