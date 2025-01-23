KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP's JOSEPH GUARDARRAMA NAMED A LEADER OF INFLUENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joseph A. Guardarrama

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boutique and law firm Kaufman Group announced today that Joseph Guardarrama has been recognized as a“Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special issue. According to the publisher, "We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region.”Guardarrama brings a unique blend of private practice experience and service as a public official to the firm's Governmental Ethics, Campaign Finance, and Election Law practices. At Kaufman Legal Group, Mr. Guardarrama advises a high-profile roster of candidates, officeholders, political action committees, labor unions, major donors, lobbyists, and corporations regarding all legal aspects of their involvement with the political process at the federal, state and local levels.Los Angeles Business Journal continues,“Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Guardarrama served as a Planning Commissioner in the City of West Hollywood for over seven years. During his tenure on the Commission, he presided over its meetings as both Chair and Vice Chair, and dealt with complicated land use policy matters such as the creation of a new General Plan, the Red Building expansion of the Pacific Design Center, and multiple affordable housing developments.He has extensive experience with land use, zoning, and planning issues, as well as with the California Environmental Quality Act. Mr. Guardarrama also served as a Business License Commissioner and on the City's Campaign Finance Reform Committee.Guardarrama recently received recognition as a“DEI&A Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

