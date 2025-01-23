Oil Key Factor To Force Russia Into Peace Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that resources, particularly oil, are among the most critical tools to compel Russia to seek peace.

The Ukrainian head of state made this statement in his address , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are coordinating our international efforts, and today, we held relevant meetings – primarily concerning the United States and our European partners. Peace through strength is possible, and we are absolutely confident in this. The key is to keep up the momentum and put pressure on Russia – the sole entity that wants this war and that is guilty of this war. It is Russia that is trying to prolong the aggression and occupation. Of course, energy resources, and oil in particular, are one of the most important keys to peace, to real security," Zelensky said.

Zelensky further noted that Europe needs to collaborate more with the United States and other global partners, rather than rely on Russia for energy resources.

"We are preparing our diplomacy and international communications to ensure strong positions not only for Ukraine but for our entire Europe," the President added.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump stated his intention to engage Saudi Arabia and OPEC to collectively reduce global oil prices, which he believes could "immediately" stop the Russia-Ukraine war.