Russian Scientists Develop Targeted Cancer Therapy
Date
1/23/2025 2:04:47 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Laboratorium: Russian scientists are developing a new method for identifying and treating cancers. The therapy aims to deliver medication directly to a patient's tumour via the bloodstream, minimising damage to healthy tissues.
The technology is designed to target tumours specifically, reducing the systemic side effects often associated with traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy, which can affect the whole body. This targeted approach aims to improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.
Further details about the stages of development for this Technology are available in the“Laboratorium” episode.
