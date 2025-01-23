Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Garden Tool (LOS-257)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a lightweight garden tool with the type of functionality that would make the task of weed clearing easy and less physically taxing on the body," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the EASY CLIP 101. My design's functionality sets it apart as it is an easier way for anyone to clip and trim weeds and grasses."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved garden tool for easily clipping weeds and grass from a standing position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners, landscapers, homeowners, the elderly, disabled, or anyone who experiences back pain or problems.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-257, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

