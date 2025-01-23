Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Salt Truck (JMT-368)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for salt distribution trucks to detect slippage and road temperatures in the winter so salt only gets dispensed when and where needed," said an inventor, from Becket, Mass., "so I used my brains and invented the WILLY'S ISLAND. My green design would reduce the amount of salt being dispensed, which could offer environmental protection and significant cost savings."

The invention provides a truck with improved salt dispensing capabilities. In doing so, it would detect icy spots that need treated so salt gets dispensed sparingly. As a result, it helps reduce excessive salt usage. It also increases safety and efficiency. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for local and state highway transportation departments that use snow removal trucks, snow removal services, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-368, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

