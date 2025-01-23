Onecause Celebrates Nonprofit Success And Product Innovation In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nonprofit Customers Closed out the Year with $1.6 Billion Raised on the Company's Fundraising Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and fundraising solutions, wrapped up 2024 with significant milestones and product advancements built to drive greater impact for its nonprofit customers. Nonprofits raised over $1.6 billion in proceeds through more than 16,000 fundraising events and campaigns using OneCause fundraising software in 2024, helping organizations raise more for their missions and expand their reach.

"2024 was a year of innovation and impact at OneCause, made possible by the incredible work of the fearless fundraisers we serve," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "Our team is focused on delivering solutions that make fundraising easier and more effective, so nonprofits can spend less time managing operations and more time connecting with donors and advancing their missions. Together, we're creating new possibilities for meaningful change, one cause at a time."

2024 Product Innovations

A host of enhancements and features were introduced to the OneCause Fundraising Platform to make fundraising easier, faster, and more impactful:

Event Management Tools



Golf Event Management : A centralized platform for managing all aspects of golf fundraising events, from registration to donor engagement, streamlining the entire process for event organizers.

Enhanced Ticketing & Table Management : Drag-and-drop capabilities simplify seating and ticketing logistics, saving customers hours of effort.

Sponsorship Tools : Advanced features for online sponsorship sales, invoicing, and ROI tracking provide organizations with clear, actionable analytics. Auction Item Procurement : A comprehensive solution for entering, organizing, and tracking auction items during solicitation, reducing administrative complexity and saving time for nonprofits.

Automation and AI Tools



AI-Powered Tools : Features such as recommended auction items, an in-product AI help guide, event readiness assessments, and description generators deliver intelligent automation, simplifying event planning and online fundraising. Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack Integration : Piloted in late 2024 and launched in early 2025, this integration allows nonprofits to automatically sync fundraising data, enhancing overall donor management.

Engagement and Transactions



Donation Scoreboard Enhancements : Configurable images and animations provide nonprofits with creative ways to drive generosity, recognize donors, and enhance engagement. Expanded Digital Wallet Options : Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and ACH are available for both event and online fundraising transactions, making giving easier than ever.

These advancements build on a commitment from OneCause to help nonprofits reach more donors and amplify giving – while streamlining their efforts.

"OneCause consistently exceeds our expectations with enhancements and innovative features that make managing events smoother and more efficient," said Johnny Brand, Operation Systems Officer at Team IMPACT. "Their ongoing investment in product development means we can focus more on our mission and less on logistics, knowing we have the best tools to support our work. We appreciate how OneCause listens to customers and evolves with us, always with the goal of making our fundraising experience better year after year."

As 2025 begins, OneCause remains focused on delivering forward-thinking, customer-first solutions, empowering organizations to achieve their missions with confidence.

Visit the OneCause website to sign up for a demo or learn more.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

SOURCE OneCause

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED