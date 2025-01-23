OTTOMOTO® Integrates Measureone To Transform The Car Buying Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OTTOMOTO & MeasureOne are revolutionizing how car dealers and lenders verify and update auto insurance data in real-time

Post thi

OTTOMOTO's comprehensive lending will be the first to integrate instant auto insurance policy updates, enabling consumers to add a vehicle to their insurance policy while still on the lot. MeasureOne's Auto Insurance Policy Updating removes bottlenecks in the car buying journey by automating the "Add Vehicle" and "Update Lienholder" processes. With this integration, OTTOMOTO will enhance the F&I process for dealers and increase approvals, driving more car sales for its customers.

"Through this partnership with MeasureOne, we're enhancing the transparency and efficiency of the finance process," said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO. "By being the first to implement MeasureOne's 'Add Vehicle' and 'Update Lienholder' solution, we are delivering a unique offering to our partners. Together, we are creating a streamlined ability to add the vehicle the customer is purchasing and the lienholder to a customer's insurance policy without having to make a phone call. This is a big time saver that benefits dealers, lenders, and buyers, setting a new standard for the industry."

OTTOMOTO's mission to redefine dealership-lender collaboration aligns with MeasureOne's focus on innovation and automation. By integrating MeasureOne's solution into OTTOMOTO's secure digital platform, the partnership further simplifies complex lending processes, offering:



Seamless Policy Updates: Automated, real-time updates to insurance details including "Add vehicle" and "Update lienholder," improving accuracy and minimizing manual intervention.

Enhanced Fraud Detection: Advanced tools to identify and prevent fraudulent activities, fostering a secure lending environment. Frictionless Buyer Experiences: A fast, seamless buyer experience using OTTOMOTO®'s unified platform for real-time collaboration in just a few clicks.

"At MeasureOne, we are dedicated to creating seamless, automated solutions that address critical pain points in the auto financing and purchasing ecosystem. Our solutions for verification of insurance, income, and employment-and now instant insurance policy updating-streamline processes and eliminate friction," said Elan Amir, CEO at MeasureOne. "By working with OTTOMOTO, we're taking a significant step forward in automated operations for dealerships and lenders alike."

About OTTOMOTO

OTTOMOTO is at the forefront of lending technology across automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined industry experience, OTTOMOTO offers a secure, transparent, and compliant platform that simplifies dealership-lender collaboration. By focusing on innovation and customer experience, OTTOMOTO continues to advance the lending process, delivering value to dealers, lenders, and consumers.

About MeasureOne

MeasureOne is an industry leader in automated consumer data verification, specializing in auto insurance solutions that accelerate dealership and lender operations. With seamless API integrations, MeasureOne's tools simplify insurance verification, VOIE, policy updates, and document management, helping dealerships enhance operational efficiency and improve the buyer experience. By harnessing the power of automation, MeasureOne is shaping the future of auto financing and consumer data access.

SOURCE MeasureOne