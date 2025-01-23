Coldwell Banker Announces 2024 Year-End Award Winners
Date
1/23/2025 9:01:31 AM
The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year
MADISON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real estate LLC , an Anywhere® (NYSE: HOUS ) brand, today announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 year-end awards. These awards recognize the top-performing professionals within the Network for their outstanding achievements in helping clients with their real estate needs.
"These exceptional real estate professionals have distinguished themselves not only within the Coldwell Banker network but across the entire industry," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Amidst the complexities of the 2024 market, these professionals leveraged their market expertise to enhance the real estate experience for their clients. It is both an honor and a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of achievers."
Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.
INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS
|
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1
|
Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
|
2
|
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate
|
Aspen, Colo.
|
3
|
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Beverly Hills, Calif.
|
4
|
Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Wellesley, Mass.
|
5
|
Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
6
|
Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Honolulu
|
7
|
Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Mill Valley, Calf.
|
8
|
Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
|
St. Helena, Calf.
|
9
|
Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Coral Gables, Fla.
|
10
|
Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
|
Marathon, Fla.
|
BY TOTAL UNITS
|
1
|
Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty
|
Lake Charles, La.
|
2
|
Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cape Canaveral, Fla.
|
3
|
Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson
|
Kennewick, Wash.
|
4
|
Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors
|
Salina, Kan.
|
5
|
Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors
|
Ponca, Iowa
|
6
|
Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty
|
Johnstown, Pa.
|
7
|
Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Branford, Conn.
|
8
|
Phil Sveum, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Fitchburg, Wis.
|
8
|
Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
|
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
|
10
|
Melissa Goldstein Tucci, Coldwell Banker West
|
San Diego, Calf.
|
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1
|
Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cambridge, Mass.
|
2
|
Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Malibu, Calif.
|
3
|
Orit Aviv, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newton, Mass.
|
4
|
Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain
|
Kirkland, Wash.
|
5
|
Jenell Vandenboss, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Indian Wells, Calif.
|
6
|
Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Brookline, Mass.
|
7
|
Kal Anderson, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Naples, Fla.
|
8
|
Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg
|
New York, N.Y.
|
9
|
Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
10
|
Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain
|
Kirkland, Wash.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)
|
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1
|
Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Longboat Key, Fla.
|
2
|
Bruce Myer Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Longboat Key, Fla.
|
3
|
The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Burlingame, Calf.
|
4
|
The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar
|
Punta Gorda, Fla.
|
5
|
The Zager Group, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate
|
Zephyr Cove, Nev.
|
6
|
Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Minneapolis, Minn.
|
7
|
Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Sudbury, Mass.
|
8
|
The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Los Gatos, Calf.
|
9
|
Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Los Gatos, Calf.
|
10
|
Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Wayzata, Minn.
|
BY TOTAL UNITS
|
1
|
The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar
|
Punta Gorda, Fla.
|
2
|
Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors
|
Black River Falls, Wis.
|
3
|
Randy Brush Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
4
|
2GEN, Coldwell Banker Southern Real Estate
|
Saltillo, Miss.
|
5
|
Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Lake Saint Louis, Mo.
|
6
|
The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker Advantage
|
Fayetteville, N.C.
|
7
|
Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage
|
Fayetteville, N.C.
|
8
|
The Winland Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newark, Ohio
|
9
|
The Brenda Bruyette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
West Bend, Wis.
|
10
|
The Stefanie Pratt Team, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Champaign, Ill.
|
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1
|
Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Excelsior, Minn.
|
2
|
The Claudia Whitechurch Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
3
|
The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Beverly Hills, Calif.
|
4
|
Marcus Gualter, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport Beach, Calf.
|
5
|
Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
|
6
|
ATR Luxury Homes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Coral Gables, Fla.
|
7
|
The Hamilton Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Palm Desert, Calf.
|
8
|
The Zach Plevnik Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
9
|
Boston RE Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
|
10
|
The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hillsborough, N.J.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)
|
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1
|
McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Menlo Park, Calif.
|
2
|
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cambridge, Mass.
|
3
|
The Kehrig Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Danville, Calif.
|
4
|
The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
|
Big Pine Key, Fla.
|
5
|
Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boulder, Colo.
|
6
|
The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Town and Country
|
Chesterfield, Mo.
|
7
|
Senkler, Pasley and Whitney, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Concord, Mass.
|
8
|
The Joe Schembri Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Freemont, Calf.
|
9
|
Stickney Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Wayzata, Minn.
|
10
|
Patti & Jeff McKelvey Team, Coldwell Banker West
|
Chula Vista, Calif.
|
BY TOTAL UNITS
|
1
|
The Solomon Group, Coldwell Banker Action
|
Schofield, Wis.
|
2
|
The Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
3
|
Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt
|
Holland, Mich.
|
4
|
Leonhardt Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
White Bear Lake, Minn.
|
5
|
Guanciale Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newark, Ohio
|
6
|
The Castro Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage
|
Centerville, Ohio
|
7
|
Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
8
|
JTRE, Coldwell Banker Hedges
|
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|
9
|
The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel
|
Elko, Nev.
|
10
|
Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors
|
College Station, Texas
|
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1
|
Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
2
|
The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
|
3
|
The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|
4
|
Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
5
|
The Dylan Costello Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
|
6
|
The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Brookline, Mass.
|
7
|
Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Del Mar, Calf.
|
8
|
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cambridge, Mass.
|
9
|
The Newport Group at Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport, R.I.
|
10
|
McCaughan/Mandiola Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Key Biscayne, Fla.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)
|
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
|
1
|
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
2
|
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
3
|
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago
|
4
|
Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
5
|
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
6
|
Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Eden Prairie, Minn.
|
7
|
The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Danville, Calif.
|
8
|
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cincinnati
|
9
|
Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Appleton, Wis.
|
10
|
Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cupertino, Calf.
|
BY TOTAL UNITS
|
1
|
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
2
|
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
3
|
Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Appleton, Wis.
|
4
|
Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Eden Prairie, Minn.
|
5
|
The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside
|
Allentown, Pa.
|
6
|
Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Hampstead, N.C.
|
7
|
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago, Ill.
|
8
|
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
9
|
Sollecito Advantage Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Murrells Inlet, N.C.
|
10
|
John Schuster Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Eden Prairie, Minn.
|
BY LEASE INCOME
|
1
|
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
2
|
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
3
|
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Chicago
|
4
|
The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
|
5
|
Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Hoboken, N.J.
|
6
|
The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Stamford, Conn.
|
7
|
Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
8
|
The Joyce Rey Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Beverly Hills, Calf.
|
9
|
Padmatch Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Brookline, Mass.
|
10
|
The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Boston, Mass.
OFFICE HONORS
|
1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Danville, Calif.
|
11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
|
Saint Helena, Calif.
|
21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
|
Big Pine Key, Fla.
|
36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
|
Aspen, Colo.
|
51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Menlo Park, Calif.
|
101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Newport Beach, Calif.
|
1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Legacy
|
Rio Rancho, N.M.
|
11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Heritage
|
Ponca City, Okla.
|
21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker APW Realtors
|
Salina, Kan.
|
36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Prime Properties
|
Liverpool, N.Y.
|
51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
|
Bloomington, Ill.
|
101+ Sales Associates for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
COMPANY HONORS
|
No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
|
Wilmington, N.C.
|
No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Madison, N.J.
|
No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units
|
Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Madison, N.J.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
|
Total AGC Income
|
Morgan Pankow, Coldwell Banker Realty
|
Pinecrest, Fla.
|
Total Units
|
Karrissa Colvin, Coldwell Banker General Properties
|
St. Joseph, Mo.
