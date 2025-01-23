عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Coldwell Banker Announces 2024 Year-End Award Winners


1/23/2025 9:01:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The brand recognizes the top affiliated sales professionals, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real estate LLC , an Anywhere® (NYSE: HOUS ) brand, today announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 year-end awards. These awards recognize the top-performing professionals within the Network for their outstanding achievements in helping clients with their real estate needs.

"These exceptional real estate professionals have distinguished themselves not only within the Coldwell Banker network but across the entire industry," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "Amidst the complexities of the 2024 market, these professionals leveraged their market expertise to enhance the real estate experience for their clients. It is both an honor and a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of achievers."

Below are the top 10 performers in various Coldwell Banker award categories, along with the highest-ranking offices and companies.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.

2

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Aspen, Colo.

3

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

4

Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wellesley, Mass.

5

Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty

Tampa, Fla.

6

Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty

Honolulu

7

Joshua Deitch, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mill Valley, Calf.

8

Erin Lail, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

St. Helena, Calf.

9

Juliana Savoia, Coldwell Banker Realty

Coral Gables, Fla.

10

Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Marathon, Fla.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty

Lake Charles, La.

2

Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cape Canaveral, Fla.

3

Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson

Kennewick, Wash.

4

Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors

Salina, Kan.

5

Donna Reid, Coldwell Banker Heritage, Realtors

Ponca, Iowa

6

Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

Johnstown, Pa.

7

Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty

Branford, Conn.

8

Phil Sveum, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Fitchburg, Wis.

8

Scott Carr, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

10

Melissa Goldstein Tucci, Coldwell Banker West

San Diego, Calf.

BY LEASE INCOME

1

Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

2

Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty

Malibu, Calif.

3

Orit Aviv, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newton, Mass.

4

Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

5

Jenell Vandenboss, Coldwell Banker Realty

Indian Wells, Calif.

6

Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

7

Kal Anderson, Coldwell Banker Realty

Naples, Fla.

8

Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg

New York, N.Y.

9

Tallis Lappin, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill.

10

Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain

Kirkland, Wash.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (DUO 1-2 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

Pettingell Professionals, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

2

Bruce Myer Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Longboat Key, Fla.

3

The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Burlingame, Calf.

4

The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar

Punta Gorda, Fla.

5

The Zager Group, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Zephyr Cove, Nev.

6

Berg Larsen Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Minneapolis, Minn.

7

Semple Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Sudbury, Mass.

8

The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty

Los Gatos, Calf.

9

Joe and Nick Piazza, Coldwell Banker Realty

Los Gatos, Calf.

10

Drew Hueler Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wayzata, Minn.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

The Nix Team, Coldwell Banker Sunstar

Punta Gorda, Fla.

2

Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors

Black River Falls, Wis.

3

Randy Brush Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill.

4

2GEN, Coldwell Banker Southern Real Estate

Saltillo, Miss.

5

Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty

Lake Saint Louis, Mo.

6

The Geddie Group, Coldwell Banker Advantage

Fayetteville, N.C.

7

Alex McFadyen Team, Coldwell Banker Advantage

Fayetteville, N.C.

8

The Winland Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newark, Ohio

9

The Brenda Bruyette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

West Bend, Wis.

10

The Stefanie Pratt Team, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Champaign, Ill.

BY LEASE INCOME

1

Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Excelsior, Minn.

2

The Claudia Whitechurch Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

3

The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif.

4

Marcus Gualter, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calf.

5

Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

6

ATR Luxury Homes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Coral Gables, Fla.

7

The Hamilton Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Palm Desert, Calf.

8

The Zach Plevnik Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

9

Boston RE Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

10

The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hillsborough, N.J.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (MEDIUM 3-6 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

2

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

3

The Kehrig Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

4

The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Big Pine Key, Fla.

5

Bernardi Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boulder, Colo.

6

The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Town and Country

Chesterfield, Mo.

7

Senkler, Pasley and Whitney, Coldwell Banker Realty

Concord, Mass.

8

The Joe Schembri Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Freemont, Calf.

9

Stickney Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wayzata, Minn.

10

Patti & Jeff McKelvey Team, Coldwell Banker West

Chula Vista, Calif.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

The Solomon Group, Coldwell Banker Action

Schofield, Wis.

2

The Finn Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

3

Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt

Holland, Mich.

4

Leonhardt Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

White Bear Lake, Minn.

5

Guanciale Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newark, Ohio

6

The Castro Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage

Centerville, Ohio

7

Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges

Wilmington, N.C.

8

JTRE, Coldwell Banker Hedges

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

9

The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel

Elko, Nev.

10

Chilton Bacak Group, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors

College Station, Texas

BY LEASE INCOME

1

Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2

The Quirk Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

3

The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4

Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill.

5

The Dylan Costello Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

6

The Marika and Adam Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

7

Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Del Mar, Calf.

8

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cambridge, Mass.

9

The Newport Group at Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport, R.I.

10

McCaughan/Mandiola Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Key Biscayne, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (LARGE 7+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME

1

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

2

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

3

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

4

Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

5

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

6

Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

7

The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

8

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati

9

Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

10

Xiaozhu Kang Daydreamer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cupertino, Calf.

BY TOTAL UNITS

1

The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston

Raleigh, N.C.

2

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

3

Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Appleton, Wis.

4

Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

5

The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside

Allentown, Pa.

6

Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Hampstead, N.C.

7

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill.

8

Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

9

Sollecito Advantage Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Murrells Inlet, N.C.

10

John Schuster Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Eden Prairie, Minn.

BY LEASE INCOME

1

The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

2

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Miami Beach, Fla.

3

Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago

4

The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

5

Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty

Hoboken, N.J.

6

The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Stamford, Conn.

7

Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

8

The Joyce Rey Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calf.

9

Padmatch Group, Coldwell Banker Realty

Brookline, Mass.

10

The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass.

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Danville, Calif.

11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley

Saint Helena, Calif.

21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.

Big Pine Key, Fla.

36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Aspen, Colo.

51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Menlo Park, Calif.

101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Newport Beach, Calif.

1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Legacy

Rio Rancho, N.M.

11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Ponca City, Okla.

21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker APW Realtors

Salina, Kan.

36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Prime Properties

Liverpool, N.Y.

51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Bloomington, Ill.

101+ Sales Associates for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Wilmington, N.C.

No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units

Coldwell Banker Realty

Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income

Morgan Pankow, Coldwell Banker Realty

Pinecrest, Fla.

Total Units

Karrissa Colvin, Coldwell Banker General Properties

St. Joseph, Mo.

Media Inquiries:
 Athena Snow
Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
973.407.5590
[email protected]

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
 Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 45 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2025 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit .

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109122266


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search