Momentive Software Expands Leadership Bench With New Chief Marketing Officer And VP Of Channel Sales

New additions to drive global awareness and partner growth opportunities that result in exceptional outcomes for mission-driven organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Software , formerly Community Brands and a leading provider of cloud-based software, services and payment solutions for purpose-driven organizations, today announced it has added two trailblazers to its global leadership team. Carol O'Kelley, a marketing powerhouse with a successful track record in implementing winning go-to-market strategies that result in organizational long-term market sustainability, has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Additionally, Jim Sinisgalli, a seasoned B2B technology and partner enablement veteran, has been named Vice President of Channel Sales.

The additions of O'Kelley and Sinisgalli follow the appointments of Matt Zitka as Momentive's Chief Financial Officer and Dennis Deychak as the company's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

"Each investment made within our solutions portfolio, in our people and in our leadership team is based on how we can deliver more solutions value to address the unique needs faced by associations and nonprofits who are on the front lines in driving missions that result in sustainable, meaningful impact within the communities they serve," said Mike Henricks, CEO of Momentive Software. "We are excited to welcome Carol as our Chief Marketing Officer and Jim as our new VP of Channel Sales. Their experience and passion for supporting organizations in the mission-driven sector will not only strengthen and grow our relationship with partners, but raise market awareness of the value we deliver to global customers, drive innovation and fuel growth within our industry."

As Momentive's new Chief Marketing Officer, Carol O'Kelley brings over 25 years of global marketing leadership experience and will lead the company's global go-to-market initiatives to deliver data-driven opportunities to support each stage of the customer journey, resulting in exceptional customer outcomes. O'Kelley most recently served as CMO of Honeywell Enterprises. Additionally, O'Kelley held CMO roles at on-demand legal talent provider, Axiom, recovery audit solutions provider, PRGX, and supply chain management provider, RedPrairie (now Blue Yonder).

Momentive's new Vice President of Channel Sales, Jim Sinisgalli, will lead and manage the company's global channel sales team to sustain long term partner relationships and ensure they have the most comprehensive, high-quality services, software and support to expand their service capabilities and uncover new revenue opportunities. Sinisgalli has over three decades of experience in enterprise software and a rich history of arming partners with innovative solutions that result in lasting partner relationships and drive business success. Prior to joining Momentive, Sinisgalli was Vice President of North America Solutions at ed-tech provider, Anthology, where he oversaw and implemented successful sales and strategic partnership initiatives to support organizational and partner growth.

Momentive's portfolio of software and services enhances membership management and engagement, drives revenue and streamlines processes for mission-driven organizations and associations of all sizes. The company's market-leading fund accounting and fundraising solutions are purpose-built to automate business processes and track mission progress, resulting in greater community impact.

About Momentive Software (formerly Community Brands)

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of over 30,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Mission–driven organizations and associations rely on the company's cloud-based software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our solutions suite is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at momentivesoftware .

