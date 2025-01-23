Trump declares ‘I still have half a day’ to solve Ukraine war

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump, during his inauguration day, humorously claimed that he still had "half a day" to settle the ongoing Ukraine conflict, referring to a previous campaign promise to end the fighting within 24 hours of his return to office. When pressed by reporters, responded, "Well, it’s only half a day. I have another half a day left. We will see."



Trump reaffirmed his commitment to seeking a solution, emphasizing that the war between Ukraine and Russia "should have never started." He also expressed his openness to meeting Russian President Vladimir in order to negotiate an end to the conflict.



In his remarks, Trump mentioned that he had a strong working relationship with Putin during his first term and hoped the Russian leader would be willing to make a deal.



Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, noted that while he couldn't predict when the conflict would end, both sides would need to make concessions for a resolution. Putin, in response, welcomed Trump's desire to restore dialogue between Russia and the US, which had been halted under the previous administration. He emphasized that dialogue should be based on equality and mutual respect to prevent a global conflict.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121719