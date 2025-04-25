EC Blacklist Organizations Associated With Huawei

The European Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on its employees from holding meetings with representatives of organizations linked to Chinese tech giant Huawei. This decision follows an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in the European Parliament (EP) that may have benefited the company, Azernews reports.

According to sources familiar with the matter, EC officials are now prohibited from engaging with any lobbying groups or trade associations that represent Huawei's interests or act on its behalf. The restriction extends to all intermediaries connected to the corporation.

Brussels reportedly introduced the ban on“contacts and meetings” with Huawei representatives in March, shortly after the Belgian federal prosecutor launched a probe into suspected corruption tied to the company's activities in the capital. The measure reflects growing concerns over potential foreign influence on EU policy-making, particularly in sensitive areas like technology and cybersecurity.

The investigation, initiated by Belgian authorities, focuses on a 2021 case in which eight Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) allegedly received payments in exchange for supporting an open letter that downplayed geopolitical tensions between the EU and China and encouraged continued cooperation on 5G development. The letter was sent in February 2021 to three European Commissioners and has since become central evidence in the so-called "5G case." While Huawei was not named directly in the letter, investigators believe the message was orchestrated in its favor.

This development comes amid broader EU efforts to tighten scrutiny on foreign lobbying and protect its institutions from undue influence-especially in critical infrastructure sectors. The Huawei case echoes previous controversies involving Chinese influence operations in Europe and adds to the mounting geopolitical friction surrounding the rollout of 5G networks across the continent.