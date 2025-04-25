Pak Hockey Team’S Asia Cup Visit To India In Jeopardy After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, a visit by the Pakistan men's hockey team to India for the Asia Cup in Rajgir later this year is in doubt in the wake of escalating tension.

India has responded to the attack, on innocent tourists by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, by revoking visas issued to all Pakistani nationals. The move raises uncertainty around the Pakistan hockey team's scheduled visit to India for the Asia Cup in August, according to a report by Europe-based website Telecom Asia Sport.

Pakistan is part of the eight-team Men's Asia Cup scheduled to be played in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7.

Furious over the attack, many prominent Indians have asked the government to cut off all ties with Pakistan – including sporting relations. This has led to doubts in Pakistan over the Indian government allowing the Pakistan hockey team to tour India for the Asia Cup, the report in claimed.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) general secretary Rana Mujahid is not very optimistic about the team getting to travel to India for the Asia Cup following the recent developments.

“We have good relations with Hockey India, but about the team's visit, it's a government-to-government issue. We will request our government, and if they allow then we will participate, but if they reject our request then there is no chance.

"You are aware of the recent situation. The Indian government has revoked visas of all Pakistanis in India then how will our team be able to visit India in such a scenario? Everything aside, we will ask our government about the tour,” Mujahid told from Lahore.

Meanwhile, his Indian counterpart, Hockey India's general secretary Bhola Nath Singh told Telecom Asia Sport that his federation will wait and watch the situation before approaching the government for permission.

“We haven't had any discussion on the tournament. We will wait for what our government has to say on this. Will take a decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

Asia Cup is important for all teams as it is a qualifying event for the 2026 Hockey World Cup which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Pakistan hockey teams have visited India for FIH-level events on three occasions since the Champions Trophy in 2014. The Junior Men's World Cup in Lucknow in 2016, the Hockey World Cup in 2018, and the Junior World Cup in 2021 -- both were held in Bhubaneswar.