Dharmendra Recalls Roaming Around Hillside In The Rain With His Pet Dog

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra took a walk down memory lane as he recalled a cherished moment from his past - roaming around the hillside in the rain, accompanied by his beloved pet dog.

The legendary star, known for his deep emotional connection with nature and animals, shared the memory with a touch of sentiment, evoking a time of simplicity, peace, and unconditional companionship.

On Friday, the 'Sholay' actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself wearing a raincoat. Dharmendra could be seen posing alongside his pet dog in a heartwarming throwback, as he fondly recalled roaming around the hillside in the rain with his loyal companion.

Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption,“My past, roaming around the hillside in the rain with my loving dog.” Interestingly, the 89-year-old actor is very active on Instagram. The veteran star frequently treats his followers to a variety of heartfelt posts - from sharing photos of his sons and family moments to revisiting golden memories through throwback stills from his iconic films. Not just personal glimpses, Dharmendra also uses his platform to speak on important issues, including farming and the struggles of rural India, often reflecting his deep-rooted connection to the land and its people.

A few weeks ago, the 'Burning Train' actor made headlines after he was spotted with an eye bandage while visiting a hospital in Mumbai. On April 1, Dharmendra was seen leaving the hospital following an eye surgery, with a bandage on his right eye. The actor also interacted with the paparazzi outside the hospital. Despite the recent procedure, Dharmendra confidently assured everyone that he is doing well and is in good health.

He told the paparazzi,“I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bohot dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh ka eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gaya hai. I am strong.”

Dharmendra also took a moment to express his deep affection for his fans. He said,“Love you, my audience and my fans.”