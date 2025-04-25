Saif Ali Khan: Playing A Thief In A Heist Movie Is Very Interesting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Bollywood's suave star Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming film "Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins", opened up about the allure of playing a thief. Sharing his thoughts on the role, he said that there's something intriguing about portraying a character who operates outside the system.

Reflecting on playing Rehan Roy, Saif shares“Playing a thief in a heist movie is very interesting because he is someone who challenges the system, bending the rules, it's kind of fascinating to watch and read through and portray.”

Saif's character Rehaan is a charming rogue with a penchant for rebellion, an adventurous spirit and a deep seated love for family.

He said that his character Rehaan“is a thief with organization, with swag, an adventurer at heart and a family man.”

“He is the quintessential Hindi film hero in that sense- breaks rules, cons people but is kind at heart and you see the bigger picture. It was this dynamic that made him irresistible to portray and I believe attractive to watch.”

“Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins” is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the upcoming movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

However it wasn't just Rehaan's complexity that drew Saif in.

The actor explained:“You don't get offers like this everyday”.

“It is addictive because you're living in an alternate universe full of energy. It is a world of red diamonds, mafia dons with guns, whiskey glasses being thrown at people's faces, people kicking you out of windows, high octane action, now robbing some museum, its action- packed yet fantastical.”

He said Rehan's character is cool, larger than life set in this neon universe, feels like a comic book, so it is really cool and fun.

“Filming was so fun that when I got home, I was itching to come back and knew it would be weird when it's over. I think actors talk about how to get a film out of your system, I feel like this one will take time because I had an absolute blast shooting it," said the star.

“Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins” will stream on Netflix from April 25.