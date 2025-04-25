Activist Medha Patkar Arrested In Defamation Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Police arrested activist Medha Patkar after Saket court issued a Non-Bailable warrant (NBW) against her on April 23. She will be presented before the Saket court today. The court had she "deliberately" flouted its order to submit probation bonds and deposit ₹1 lakh fine in a defamation case of Delhi LG V K Saxena, who filed the case 23 years ago, when he led an NGO in Gujarat.

Additional sessions judge Vishal Singh, who held the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader guilty in the defamation case, released her on probation of good conduct on April 8.

The matter on Wednesday was listed for Patkar's appearance, furnishing of probation bonds and depositing the fine amount. Saxena's counsel, advocate Gajinder Kumar, stated Patkar did not appear, nor did she conform with the court's directions.

(More to come)