Activist Medha Patkar Arrested In Defamation Case
Additional sessions judge Vishal Singh, who held the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader guilty in the defamation case, released her on probation of good conduct on April 8.
The matter on Wednesday was listed for Patkar's appearance, furnishing of probation bonds and depositing the fine amount. Saxena's counsel, advocate Gajinder Kumar, stated Patkar did not appear, nor did she conform with the court's directions.
(More to come)
