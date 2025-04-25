Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abir Gulaal Release In Jeopardy? Fawad Khan's Movie Songs Removed From Youtube After Pahalgam Terror Attack

2025-04-25 01:25:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid boycott calls after Pahalgam attack, makers of Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor starrer Abir Gulaal film have removed songs, namely“Khudaya Ishq” and a dance number“Angreji Rangrasiya” from Youtube. Both were uploaded on A Richer Lens Entertainment, the official YouTube channel of the production house. However, the songs have been vanished from the platform.

This comes after intense heat on social media, with users slamming collaboration of Indian and Pakistani artists. The makers had announced earlier week that the new song“Tain Tain” would be released on Wednesday, but it has not been released yet.


A richer less entertainment youtube channel (screengrab)

Helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the film's release is scheduled on May 9.

Fawad Khan on Pahalgam attack

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,” Fawad posted on his Instagram story.


Fawad Khan's Instagram storyVaani Kapoor on Pahalgam attack

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," she stated.


Vaani Kapoor's Instagram story

