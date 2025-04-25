Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICC Appeals Chamber Rejects Bid To Cancel Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Gallant

ICC Appeals Chamber Rejects Bid To Cancel Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Gallant


2025-04-25 01:16:47
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)


In November, ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant

THE HAGUE, April 25 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Thursday rejected a request to cancel or suspend the arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army minister Yoav Gallant.

According to Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA), in its statement on Thursday the ICC clarified that while it accepted Israel's appeal for a reconsideration of the Court's jurisdiction over crimes committed in Palestinian territories, this did not affect the standing arrest warrants.

The issue of jurisdiction, the Chamber explained, concerns whether the ICC can prosecute individuals for alleged crimes committed in Gaza and the West Bank, areas where Palestinian statehood and sovereignty remain contested.

The decision mandates that the matter of jurisdiction be returned to the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber, which originally issued the arrest warrants on Nov 21, 2024.

The Pre-Trial Chamber had previously found reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Appeals Chamber emphasised that the arrest warrants remain valid and unaffected by the jurisdictional review, which will now proceed with further examination of Israel's legal arguments.

It was reported that judges at the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defence chief, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. - NNN-AGENCIES

MENAFN25042025000200011047ID1109471511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search