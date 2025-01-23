Winners Selected In 'Safari Win 25 MG Car Promotion' Final Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sixth and final draw of the mega“Safari Win 25 MG Car Promotion” by Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has been successfully completed. The draw took place at 10am on January 22 at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, in the presence of officials from the Qatar of Commerce and representatives from Safari management. Five lucky winners of MG cars were selected during the event.

The first prize winner, Mohammed Sajith Sarifdeen (Coupon Number: SND600128203), will receive a Morris Garage RX8 - 2024 model. Meanwhile, the second prize winners - Vipin Das (Coupon Number: SND600515374), Firdous (Coupon Number: SND600743730), Biju Nair (Coupon Number: SND600583272), and Mohammed Sahil V (Coupon Number: SND600038922) - will each receive a Morris Garage MG5 - 2024 model.

Managing Director of Safari Group of Companies Shaheen Backer expressed his heartfelt gratitude to customers for their overwhelming response to the“Safari Win 25 MG Car Promotion.”

He also announced that Safari is planning to launch more exciting mega promotions for their valued customers in the near future.