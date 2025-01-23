Sia Unveils New Name And Refreshed Branding

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--This evolution reflects the firm's commitment to optimism and unwavering focus on helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes in their transformation journeys.

The refreshed brand is more than just a new look-it's a renewed purpose. The move is designed to inspire fresh perspectives, grounded in the belief that what you can get out of change depends on how you approach it. Sia is presenting its consultants as 'Optimists for change', emphasizing its core business of helping clients to from opportunity and to overcome challenges.

CEO, Matthieu Courtecuisse, shares:“As AI, climate change and cyber threats bring new challenges and opportunities, Sia is well positioned to help our clients respond. We are a next generation consultancy, born digital, augmented by data science, enhanced by creativity and driven by responsibility".

“Our revised name is simpler and more memorable for us and for our clients. Our positioning of 'Optimists for change' reflects our 'Can do' attitude. We know that our clients value our skills, and they appreciate our positivity. Our expertise can deliver results, and our optimism can transform outcomes”.

Sia is a new kind of global management consulting group built for the future-born digital, augmented by data, and enhanced by creativity. Our 3,000+ professionals approach challenges with the belief that they always present an opportunity for growth. In a world of change and disruption, optimism is a force multiplier.

Website :

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink