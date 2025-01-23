Goldman Sachs CEO Says Bitcoin Poses No Threat To The US Dollar

(MENAFN- Breaking)

According to CEO David Solomon, does not pose a threat to the US Dollar. In an interview with a leading news outlet, Solomon shared his views on the and its potential impact on traditional currencies.

Solomon emphasized that he believes is not a viable alternative to fiat currencies like the US Dollar. He highlighted the volatility and regulatory concerns surrounding Bitcoin as factors that prevent it from becoming a mainstream currency.

Despite the growing popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Solomon remains confident in the stability and dominance of the US Dollar. He pointed out that the vast infrastructure supporting the Dollar's status as the world's primary reserve currency makes it unlikely for Bitcoin to overtake it.

While Goldman Sachs has acknowledged the potential of blockchain technology and has invested in digital assets, including launching a cryptocurrency trading desk, Solomon's remarks suggest that the banking giant views Bitcoin as a speculative asset rather than a currency that could challenge the Dollar's supremacy.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.