Border Guards Record 400 Bribe Attempts In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, 400 attempts to bribe border guards were recorded for a total amount of UAH 7 million.

Such figures were reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, at a briefing held at Ukrinform.

“In 2024, about 400 attempts at bribing employees of the State Border Guard Service were recorded where the idea was to facilitate illegal border crossing,” the official said.

According to Demchenko, the total sum of the bribes offered throughout the year has reached UAH 7 million.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 18 service members from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, including an officer, were detained for violating anti-corruption legislation in 2024.