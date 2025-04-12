The Matriarch Of Change

I was driven by the cries for help in my community. In 1997, Kashmir was going through a difficult time, marked by turmoil and conflict, and I felt compelled to act. The incident that truly sparked my journey into social work was my husband's attack in an ambush. Witnessing the suffering and challenges faced by those around me, I realized that I had to do something meaningful to help. Additionally, my mother's legacy played a significant role in inspiring me. She was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before herself, dedicating her life to helping those in need. Growing up, I saw her selflessly serve our community, and I wanted to carry on her work and make a difference in the lives of those around me. Her example of kindness and compassion deeply influenced my decision to dedicate my life to social work and community development.

You've been involved with numerous esteemed organizations, including the Ford Foundation and the J&K State Women Commission. How have these roles shaped your approach to social work and community development?

My involvement with the Ford Foundation and the J&K State Women Commission has been instrumental in shaping my approach to social work and community development. Working with the Ford Foundation taught me the importance of community engagement and participation in development initiatives. I learned how to design and implement projects that are responsive to the needs of the community and how to build partnerships with local organizations to amplify impact. My experience with the J&K State Women Commission showed me the power of women's empowerment in transforming communities. I saw how economic empowerment, in particular, can have a ripple effect, leading to increased confidence, improved health, and better education outcomes for women and their families. These experiences have informed my approach to social work, and I now prioritize community-led initiatives and women's empowerment in my work.

As the Founder and Chairwoman of the HELP Foundation, you've achieved remarkable milestones. Can you tell us more about the foundation's mission and its impact on the community?

Our mission is comprehensive development through education, livelihood, and women's empowerment. We've made a significant impact in districts like Kupwara, Budgam, and Srinagar, supporting over 30,000 women in various skills and initiatives. We've established schools, vocational training centers, and microfinance programs across the valley. Our initiatives have led to self-sustaining businesses, improved education, and increased economic independence for women.

One of the notable initiatives under the HELP Foundation is the establishment of a Women's Credit Cooperative Bank for micro-financing. Can you tell us more about it?

This initiative was actually spearheaded by the cooperative department, which approached me due to my prior experience working with women. When I joined, the bank had 500 members, and through our collective efforts, it grew to 2,200 members. Despite the challenges we faced, the initiative has been a resounding success, providing easy access to loans and empowering women to take control of their financial lives.

The credit cooperative society has been a game-changer for women's empowerment in our community, enabling them to start their own businesses, invest in their children's education, and achieve financial independence. We recognized that women were often excluded from formal financial systems and lacked access to capital to start or grow their businesses. The cooperative bank addresses this gap by providing microfinance loans to women, enabling them to invest in their livelihoods and improve their economic stability.

The Impact has been profound, with women reporting increased confidence, improved economic security, and better healthcare and education outcomes for their families. Moreover, the bank has created a sense of community and solidarity among women, who now support and encourage each other in their entrepreneurial endeavors. This initiative has not only provided financial empowerment but also fostered a sense of sisterhood and collective growth.

What are some of the most impactful success stories that have emerged from the Women's Credit Cooperative Bank initiative, and how have they contributed to the empowerment and economic growth of women in the community?

The Women's Credit Cooperative Bank has been a catalyst for transformation in the lives of many women. Take, for instance, the story of one of the girl, who used her loan to establish a thriving coil-making center, now employing five others. Then there's another girl, who turned her passion for horticulture into a successful orchard, supplying fresh fruit to local markets. Our support for education and scholarships has also led to the creation of self-sustaining businesses, enabling women to break the cycle of poverty. Furthermore, our milk production plant and sheep distribution program have empowered women across the valley, providing them with a steady source of income and a sense of financial security. These success stories are a testament to the power of economic empowerment and the impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities.

Another vital aspect of your work at the HELP Foundation-cultural preservation through Baitul Meeras. What's the story behind Baitul Meeras' creation?

Baitul Meeras was created to preserve our cultural heritage and provide a platform for children to learn about their roots and express themselves. We've collected old items, set up looms, and started heritage walks. It's a place where children can breathe freely and divert their energies into positive activities. We want to recreate the lost laughter and joy in our community and preserve our rich cultural heritage for future generations.

How does it align with the HELP Foundation's mission, and what specific objectives do you want to achieve through it?

Baitul Meeras aims to preserve cultural heritage and provide a platform for children to express themselves, aligning with the HELP Foundation's mission of empowerment and development. We want to empower children to take pride in their culture and heritage, just as we've empowered women through our other initiatives.

In today's globalized world, why do you think it's so important to preserve cultural heritage?

Preserving cultural heritage defines our identity. Baitul Meeras contributes by providing a space for children to learn about their heritage and culture. In a globalized world, it's easy to lose touch with our roots. We want to ensure that our children know where they come from and take pride in their heritage.

In what ways does Baitul Meeras support and advance this mission?

We're working to preserve our heritage through looms, heritage walks, and cultural programs. We're trying to preserve our language, heritage, and culture for future generations. We're also documenting our cultural practices and traditions so they're not lost over time. You will be happy to learn that we did the first of its kind exhibition of Persian manuscripts. It was for one week and held in Amar Singh Club. Again, asking people to showcase their treasures for the benefit of our future generation.

Can you share some stories or examples of how Baitul Meeras has positively impacted young people's lives and transformed individuals within the community?

Baitul Meeras has provided a platform for children to express themselves through various creative outlets, including comedy shows, story writing programs, theater, and music initiatives. This environment has allowed many talented individuals to come forward and showcase their skills, which might have otherwise remained hidden. The impact of these opportunities has been significant, fostering a sense of confidence and pride in their cultural identity among the young participants. It's heartening to witness these children, once perhaps shy or uncertain, now standing tall, eager to share their heritage and talents with others. This transformation has been truly inspiring, as it not only enriches their lives but also strengthens the cultural fabric of our community.

How does Baitul Meeras engage with the local community? Also, what kind of feedback do you receive?

We engage with the local community through a range of initiatives, including cultural programs, heritage walks, and community events. We also partner with local schools and organizations to promote cultural education and awareness. The feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the preservation of cultural heritage and the creation of a safe space for children to learn and express themselves. Community members have also shared stories of how Baitul Meeras has helped to revitalize cultural practices and traditions, and how it has provided a platform for intergenerational dialogue and knowledge sharing. One community member told us,“Baitul Meeras has given us a sense of pride and ownership over our cultural heritage. We feel seen and heard, and our children are learning about their roots in a fun and engaging way.

What challenges have you faced in running Baitul Meeras, and how have you overcome them?

Initially, people were hesitant due to the location. We overcame this by actively engaging with the local community and securing support from relatives and well-wishers. Financial challenges have also been a significant hurdle, but we've managed to secure support from donors and partners who believe in our mission. Additionally, we've faced challenges in terms of resources and infrastructure. However, through innovative solutions and continuous community engagement, we've been able to navigate these obstacles successfully.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for the future of Baitul Meeras?

We plan to connect Baitul Meeras with all districts in Kashmir, creating a network of heritage places where children can learn about their culture and express themselves. We also want to establish a place for discussions, sharing, and implementing ideas. Our vision for Baitul Meeras is to become a central hub for cultural preservation and community empowerment, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our heritage across the entire region.

On a personal level, what keeps you motivated and inspired to continue your work?

My motivation comes from my parents, who taught me to care for others. Seeing a smile on someone's face who is in need or pain motivates me to continue. I'm also inspired by the resilience and strength of the women and children I've worked with over the years. They've faced incredible challenges, but they've never given up. That's what keeps me going.

Mam, it was pleasure talking to you!

Pleasure was all mine.

