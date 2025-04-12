MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Top 20 electric vehicle charging infrastructure companies in 2025​

April 12, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is gathering pace. With governments tightening emissions regulations and automakers shifting production lines to accommodate EV models, the charging infrastructure industry has become a vital piece of the future mobility puzzle.

As millions more electric vehicles hit the roads every year, companies that build, operate, and innovate in the charging space are scaling up at speed to meet the surge in demand.

This article outlines the top 20 EV charging infrastructure providers worldwide in 2025, ranked by a combination of charging point volume, geographic reach, innovation, and strategic influence on the market.

The rise of EVs and their charging needs

Global EV sales surged past 17 million units in 2024, making up nearly one in five new cars sold. China led the way, but the US and Europe are rapidly closing the gap.

This growth has created unprecedented pressure to expand charging networks – both at home and in public – and to speed up charge times without overwhelming power grids.

In response, public and private investment in EV infrastructure has soared. More than 8 million public charging points now exist worldwide, and the number of fast chargers is growing at nearly double the rate of slow or Level 2 chargers.

Types of charging: From wall plugs to megawatts

There are three primary types of EV charging infrastructure:



Level 1 (AC charging) : The slowest type, typically using standard 120V home sockets. Good for overnight charging but not practical for daily public use.

Level 2 (AC charging) : The most common home and commercial solution. Uses 240V and typically provides 10–30 miles of range per hour. DC Fast Charging : The fastest option, often delivering 80% charge in 20–40 minutes. Some networks are pushing speeds over 350 kW, opening the door to 5–10 minute top-ups.

New battery breakthroughs: Fast charging gets even faster

Battery innovation is helping drive improvements in charging time and range. One of the most talked-about developments is BYD's introduction of solid-state battery systems capable of charging up to 248 miles of range in just five minutes.

Meanwhile, research into carbon-14 diamond batteries – offering lifespans of thousands of years – is continuing to generate headlines, although commercial deployment remains years away.

Leading EV charging infrastructure companies in 2025 1. Tesla Supercharger

Still the most recognisable name in EV charging, Tesla's Supercharger network spans more than 65,000 connectors globally. The company's V4 Superchargers support ultra-high-speed charging and are increasingly being opened up to non-Tesla EVs, boosting usage and reach.

2. ChargePoint

A dominant player in North America and expanding into Europe, ChargePoint offers flexible hardware and software solutions. It now manages one of the world's largest networks, with a strong presence in both public and private charging segments.

3. Electrify America

Born from Volkswagen's emissions scandal settlement, Electrify America has grown into one of the largest fast-charging networks in the US. Its stations now feature solar canopies, lounges, and indoor charging hubs.

4. EVgo

With a focus on urban areas and partnerships with General Motors and Uber, EVgo's network is one of the most visible in American cities. Its 350 kW fast chargers and renewable energy sourcing give it a green edge.

5. ABB

The Swiss-Swedish tech giant is a global leader in high-power charging hardware. Its Terra 360 charger, capable of delivering 100 km of range in three minutes, is deployed in transit hubs and commercial fleets worldwide.

6. Bosch

Bosch is a quiet but significant force in EV infrastructure, offering home and commercial chargers as well as cloud-based software integration. Its industrial reliability and reach make it a trusted supplier for auto OEMs and utilities.

7. Blink Charging

Blink's aggressive growth strategy – through acquisitions and international expansion – has placed it among the top players. It offers flexible deployment models, including equipment leasing, revenue sharing, and turnkey solutions.

8. Shell Recharge

Oil major Shell has rebranded a growing number of its forecourts to include Shell Recharge points. It's also investing in destination and home charging, integrating renewable energy sources where possible.

9. BP Pulse

BP Pulse is expanding rapidly in the UK and EU, focusing on ultra-fast highway charging and urban fleet depots. Its mobile charging units and subscription models are targeting logistics and taxi firms.

10. Ionity

Backed by a consortium of European automakers, Ionity has built a pan-European fast-charging network along major motorways. Its uniform pricing and high power outputs make it ideal for long-distance EV travel.

11. Fastned

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Fastned's solar-powered charging stations are instantly recognisable. The company is expanding across Western Europe with a focus on reliability, uptime, and clean energy.

12. EVBox

A spin-off from Dutch utility Engie, EVBox offers scalable EV charging systems for businesses and governments. Its modular products and focus on smart energy integration position it well for grid-aware charging solutions.

13. Wallbox

Known for its sleek home charging units and bidirectional tech, Wallbox is popular with both homeowners and fleets. It's one of the first to market with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality.

14. Nio Power

Rather than building fast chargers, China's Nio has focused on battery-swapping. Its stations can replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in under five minutes. This model is gaining traction in China and could expand abroad.

15. BYD

The world's largest EV manufacturer is also investing in charging infrastructure. BYD's new 1,000 kW“flash-charging” stations support its solid-state battery technology and are being rolled out across China.

16. Char

A UK-based startup specialising in converting street lamps into EV chargers. Char has seen success in cities where off-street parking is rare, making curbside charging far more accessible.

17. Zunder

Operating primarily in Spain and France, Zunder is scaling up its fast-charging network with a goal of 40,000 charge points by 2025. Its expansion is backed by major investment funds focused on energy transition.

18. Ionna

A North American joint venture between GM, BMW, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes, and others, Ionna aims to roll out 30,000 high-power chargers across the US and Canada. Its main objectives are reliability, seamless integration with vehicles, and charging stations located at prime retail and travel destinations.

19. Pod Point

A leading charging provider in the UK, Pod Point has thousands of chargers installed at homes, offices, and supermarkets. Acquired by EDF Energy, it benefits from strong grid connections and utility backing.

20. Tritium

Based in Australia, Tritium manufactures some of the fastest EV chargers in the world and exports them globally. The company is a major supplier for highway charging stations in the US, Europe, and Asia, and is rapidly increasing its manufacturing capacity.

Race to the future

The EV charging infrastructure market is rapidly maturing, with leading players racing to innovate, expand, and partner with automakers.

As battery technology evolves and governments mandate net-zero transportation timelines, the companies at the forefront of EV charging are becoming as vital to the future of mobility as the vehicles themselves.