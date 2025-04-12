Israel Threatens Regional Stability, Undermines Fight Against Daesh: Erdogan
“Israel is becoming an increasingly problematic state that directly threatens the stability of the region, particularly with its attacks on Lebanon and Syria,” Erdogan said, in his keynote address at the opening of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
He accused Israel of trying to“stir up ethnic and religious affiliations in Syria and turning minorities in Syria against the government.”
He vowed that Türkiye would not allow Syria to be“dragged into a new vortex of instability,” stressing that, Türkiye views Syria's territorial integrity and security as intrinsically linked to its own national interests.
Turning to Türkiye's global partnerships, Erdogan highlighted Ankara's deepening ties with Russia, asserting that bilateral cooperation would continue based on mutual respect and shared interests.
He also underlined Türkiye's critical role within NATO, saying, his country“stands ready to take responsibility for European security, particularly with its recent advances in the defence industry.”– NNN-TRT
