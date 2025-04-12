Dutch Defense Minister Says Deployment Of Contingent To Ukraine Possible After Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said that the deployment of a future European contingent to Ukraine would be possible only after a ceasefire has been achieved.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , he explained that the mission is envisioned to begin either after a ceasefire or following a peace agreement, according to Ukrinform.

Brekelmans said that participating countries are currently discussing various scenarios for launching such a mission. However, he stressed that the details have not yet been finalized, and a decision will be made depending on how the situation evolves.

He noted that it remains uncertain how peace negotiations will unfold -- whether a ceasefire will come first and then a peace deal, or whether both will happen simultaneously. He stressed the need to plan for multiple scenarios and said that these aspects are expected to be clearly defined in the coming weeks.

Brekelmans also added that intensive preparatory work is already underway. He said that the urgency stems from the unpredictability of the peace process -- it could drag on or suddenly result in a breakthrough. In either case, he said, Europe must be ready to step in and play its part.

Earlier reports said that the Netherlands was allocating EUR 150 million to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.