Canada-US Relationship And Internal Trade

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OTTAWA, Canada – The of Canada is implementing its $1.3 billion border plan, which includes new investments in expanded personnel, cutting-edge technology, and increased law enforcement co-ordination.

“The Canada-US border accounts for a fraction of illegal crossings into the US and less than 0.2 percent of fentanyl seized by the US and Border Patrol. In addition to the government's plan, provinces and territories have also announced significant border security initiatives.

“Together,” says Justin Trudeau, PMO-CPM“we are committed to working closely with the new US administration on border security issues. The prospect of unjustified 25 percent tariffs, imposed unilaterally by the US against its closest ally, is a matter of grave concern. Tariffs on Canadian goods would increase the cost of living for consumers on both sides of the border, put thousands of jobs at risk, and weaken North America's competitiveness in the global economy.”

Canada and the United States are friends, partners, and allies.“Together, we have built the world's closest and most integrated economies and supply chains, created millions of good jobs for people in both countries, and operated the longest and most secure border on Earth. Canadians and Americans understand the profound importance of the ties that unite our two countries when it comes to our shared economic prosperity and continental security,” said PMO Media Relations, press release on Wednesday.

At last week's First Ministers' Meeting in Ottawa, prime minister Trudeau and Canada's premiers committed to meeting weekly following the inauguration of US president Donald J. Trump.

“Today, the prime minister, alongside the minister of finance and intergovernmental affairs, Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of transport and internal trade, Anita Anand, and Canada's ambassador to the United States of America, Kirsten Hillman, convened a virtual meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss the Canada-US relationship.

The prime minister and the premiers shared insights from recent conversations with their US counterparts and agreed to continue advocating for Canadian workers and businesses. The prime minister stressed that a strong, united Team Canada approach is the best way to promote Canadian interests and forge a productive relationship with the incoming administration.

First ministers discussed a wide range of measures that federal, provincial, and territorial governments are prepared to take to respond to the proposed US tariffs and support Canadians, while recognizing that preventing the imposition of tariffs remains Canada's top priority.

First ministers discussed the importance of reducing barriers to trade within Canada and agreed that there is more work to be done to facilitate internal trade. The prime minister and premiers also agreed that the Committee on Internal Trade should meet as soon as possible to make recommendations to first ministers on concrete measures to liberalize trade and strengthen Canada's economy.

The prime minister underscored the importance of the ongoing partnership between federal, provincial, and territorial governments in the weeks and months ahead, and he thanked his counterparts for their contributions.

The prime minister and the premiers agreed to meet again next week to provide updates on their efforts to strengthen Canada-US relations.

