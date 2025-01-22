Tiltplay Launches As A Gaming Platform On The Soneium Ecosystem
Date
1/22/2025 9:15:52 PM
Exciting Game Variety : A growing library of casual games designed to challenge and entertain.
Skill-Based Progression : Players are rewarded for their mastery and expertise, ensuring a fair and fun competitive environment.
Web3 Integration : Built on Soneium, providing a decentralized and secure gaming experience.
"With TiltPlay, we're redefining mini-games by putting fun and skill at the forefront," said Jeffrey Huang, Product Director at TiltPlay. "Our collaboration with the Soneium ecosystem allows us to deliver a platform that's accessible, enjoyable, and innovative for all players."
TiltPlay is now live, inviting gamers worldwide to dive into its features, test their skills, and connect with a vibrant community.
For more information about TiltPlay, visit TiltPlay .
