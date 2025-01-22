Mexican Industrial Real Estate Surges: $6.14 Billion Investment Planned For 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican Association of Private Industrial Parks (AMPIP) reports that its developer partners will invest $6.14 billion in new projects in 2025. This 12% increase from 2024's $5.48 billion showcases the sector's resilience.



Despite uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump's potential policies, experts believe nearshoring will continue to drive industrial growth in Mexico.



Claudia Esteves, AMPIP's General Director, emphasizes that the Mexico-US trade relationship transcends administrative periods. The nearshoring effect has doubled industrial warehouse occupancy in Mexico since the COVID-19 pandemic.



It increased from 2 million square meters in 2019 to 5 million in 2023. Jose González Rondón from Colliers notes that at least 50 companies are currently seeking space in Mexico City alone.



This investor confidence suggests a promising outlook for 2025, despite initial nervousness about Trump's rhetoric. Trump's threats may not halt industrial real estate development entirely.







Silvia Gómez from Datoz warns that tariffs could impact specific manufacturing sectors and regions. However, most foreign investors still view Mexico as their top choice in the region.

Mexico's Industrial Real Estate Sector

Experts believe Trump's tariff threats primarily target China, posing less risk to Mexico. AMPIP data shows Chinese companies represent less than 9% of tenants, while US firms account for a third, highlighting the strong Mexico-US relationship.



President Claudia Sheinbaum 's "Plan Mexico" is expected to bolster confidence in the industrial real estate sector. The plan aims to address key challenges like security and electricity supply, which have previously hindered investment.



AMPIP is collaborating with the federal government to develop 100 industrial parks, with 94 projects already in various construction stages. The initiative will add nearly 20 million square meters of industrial space over the next six years.



This expansion aims to support regional production chains. The industrial real estate sector in Mexico remains optimistic, focusing on long-term trends and government support rather than short-term political rhetoric.



This resilience underscores Mexico's strategic importance in global supply chains and its ability to attract foreign investment despite geopolitical uncertainties.

