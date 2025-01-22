Iranian Military Aircraft Crashes, Pilots Survive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: The Iranian Air Force announced Wednesday that one of its aircraft was involved in an accident during a training sortie in the western part of the country.

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that a military aircraft was involved in an accident in Shirin Sou highlands in the city of Kabudarahang, highlighting that the pilots survived after ejecting with parachutes before the accident occurred.

It added that they sustained minor injuries and were subsequently transported to a medical facility to receive the essential treatment, indicating that an investigation was launched to figure out the causes of this accident.