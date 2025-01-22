World-Class Supply Chain Leaders Confirmed For Kinexions 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Renowned global brands ExxonMobil , Eaton , Volvo , Colgate-Palmolive and Hershey are just some of the confirmed participants for Kinexions 2025, hosted by Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration.

Taking place from March 31 to April 2, this year's event is shaping up to be the biggest and best ever, with hundreds of chain experts, leaders and innovators. The three-day event will feature:



a mainstage keynote address from Staale Gjervik, president supply chain at ExxonMobil who will share insights into how the largest integrated energy company is pioneering enterprise-wide orchestration,

the story behind biopharmaceutical leader Merck & Co. 's transformation to serve patients with greater speed and accuracy,

the secrets behind Hershey 's groundbreaking supply chain journey,

building a greener future with Schneider Electric , plus

60+ content-rich sessions, product demos, training and workshops as well as peer-to-peer networking and, the 7th annual Kinaxis Customer Awards, recognizing the individuals and organizations solving the world's most complex supply chain problems.

“We have an amazing line up of innovators and gamechangers signed up for Kinexions 2025 and I can't wait to welcome them to Austin,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis. “Attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear first-hand about transformational supply chain stories from global leaders who are running some of the most complex operations.”

Kinexions 2025 is made possible by its platinum sponsors, Scott Sheldon and Capgemini and gold sponsors, 4flow, Genpact, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Spinnaker SCA.

Registration for Kinexions 25 is open at and to learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain orchestration solutions, please visit .

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

