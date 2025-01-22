(MENAFN- Robotics & News) automatica trade show 'on course for growth' despite weak economy

January 22, 2025 by David Edwards

Preparations for the next automatica – one of the largest trade fairs for smart automation and robotics – are in full swing. From June 24 to 27, 2025, automatica will bring and research together in six halls and offer an unparalleled overview of the latest topics and innovations.

In June, the focus will be on technical solutions and exchanging ideas on digitalization and AI, sustainable production, and the future of work.

Anja Schneider, exhibition director, says:“automatica is thus addressing highly relevant issues that the industry is intensively concerned with. The high demand we are experiencing proves that we have our finger on the pulse with these topics.”

Six months before the start of the trade fair, more space has already been booked than in 2023. Around 500 exhibitors from over 30 countries have currently registered, a third of whom are exhibiting at the trade fair for the first time.

Great response

All the key robotics and automation companies will come together in the automatica halls. Alongside the well-known international industry giants that have been using automatica as their leading trade fair for many years, newcomers such as ATI Industrial Automation (Novanta), Delta Electronics, Device Insight, Estun Automation, Hanwha Robotics, Harting, HD Hyundai Robotics, Reis Robotics, RK Rose+Krieger, SAP and Shenyang Siasun Robot & Automation will also be presenting themselves at the upcoming event.

It is worth noting that Chinese exhibitors have a much stronger presence at the trade fair than ever before.

Schneider says:“automatica brings together all the main companies-whether from Europe, Asia or America-and thus represents the entire international market.”

Healthtech at automatica

For the first time, automatica is also offering special solutions covering all aspects of the industrial healthcare sector, from enabling technologies to laboratory automation and clinical robotics.

Key components of this are the MedTecLIVE Healthtech Pavilion in cooperation with the MedtecLIVE trade fair and a two-day MedtecSUMMIT organized by Bayern Innovativ. This offering is supplemented by specific healthtech exhibits from the exhibitors, curated by VDMA HealthTech.

Schneider says:“The robotics and automation solutions of our exhibitors play a prominent role in medical technology.

“I am all the more pleased that we can now give this application area an appropriate platform and, with the right partners, continue to tap into an attractive visitor target group for automatica.”

High-caliber supporting program

One of the highlights of the supporting programme is munich_i, the high-tech platform for AI and robotics, under the patronage of Bavarian Prime Minister Dr Markus Söder.

The high-tech summit on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the robotics and AI special show AI and the hybrid robotics competition Robothon are key components of munich_i.

automatica is organising munich_i together with the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich.

automatica will once again be supplemented by an attractive supporting program in 2025. It includes the Service Robotics Arena and the Mesh-up as a special show on mobile robotics.

On a more than 600-square-meter course, companies will demonstrate how driverless transport vehicles and mobile robots from different manufacturers can be operated flexibly and efficiently.

One ticket, three trade fairs

Two parallel trade fairs supplement the automatica offering and provide additional stimulus: Laser World of Photonics focuses on photonics components, systems and applications, while World of Quantum is all about trends, innovations and visions in quantum technology.

There are already numerous overlaps between the automation and laser industries, and quantum technology holds huge potential especially for industrial applications, for example, through the desired performance of quantum computers. With one trade fair ticket, visitors automatically have access to the other two events.