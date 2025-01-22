Jordanian-Egyptian Senate Committees Talk Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) - The Senate's Arab, International, and Expatriate Affairs Committee, led by Senator Hani Mulki, held discussions on Wednesday with Hazem Omar, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Egyptian Senate, to address regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties.Mulki highlighted the exemplary relationship between Jordan and Egypt as a model for Arab cooperation, emphasizing their collaboration across parliamentary, economic, and cultural fields. He underscored the alignment of their stances on the Palestinian issue and praised the Hashemite guardianship of Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites as vital for preserving the city's Arab identity and sanctity.Discussing regional challenges, Mulki reiterated His Majesty King Abdullah II's support for Syria's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, stressing that a stable Syria would benefit Jordan and the region. He noted the continuous coordination between King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to address Arab challenges and promote a unified stance on pressing issues, including the situations in Gaza and the West Bank.Mulki called for intensified efforts to halt Israeli aggression in the West Bank and consolidate the Gaza ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the necessity of reconstruction efforts and a just resolution to the Palestinian issue. He lauded Egypt's critical role in mediating peace and fostering stability in the region.Omar described Jordanian-Egyptian relations as historical and rooted in the wise leadership of both nations. He commended Jordan's leadership, particularly its stance on the Palestinian issue, the refugee crisis, and reconstruction efforts in Syria and Gaza, reflecting the shared priorities of both nations.Committee members underscored the importance of increased collaboration between the parliaments of Jordan and Egypt. They called for further cooperation in economic, educational, and cultural sectors to advance the mutual interests of both countries.