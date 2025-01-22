It's Not Too Late: Planet Fitness Invites Everyone To Prioritize Their Fitness Goals And Get Strong In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Join Planet Now Through January 31 for $1 Down and Only $15 a Month

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness , one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness center operators with more members than any other fitness brand, reminds everyone there is still time to start 2025 strong with an exclusive, limited-time offer. According to a nationwide & Fitness Association (HFA) survey, exercising more is the top New Year's among Americans this year*. To help people achieve their fitness goals, Planet Fitness is making it easier than ever to join today through January 31 for just $1 down and only $15 a month, cancel anytime**. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Planet Fitness offers a high-value member experience with best-in-class strength and cardio equipment for all fitness levels. Whether a beginner or more advanced, everyone can feel comfortable in Planet Fitness' Judgement Free environment. Planet Fitness is offering new plate-loaded strength equipment in more than 1,700 locations-with plans to expand to all 2,700+ clubs by the end of 2025-to further meet consumer's evolving needs. The introduction of these new machines like the Magnum Supine Bench Press, Magnum Hack Squat, and Seated Calf machine ensures members can focus on building strength and achieving their fitness goals, no matter how big or small.

To help members get started with the new equipment, Planet Fitness National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage has designed a Full Body Dynamic Strength Circuit that maximizes results by combining plate-loaded strength equipment with resistance bands and bodyweight exercises. This routine targets the same muscles and adds a more robust and dynamic experience:



Chest/Shoulders/Triceps Circuit (3 sets x 10 reps)



Plate Loaded Supine Bench



Resistance Band Chest Press

Push-ups (modified push-ups)

Quads/Glutes Circuit (3 sets x 10 reps)



Plate Loaded Hack Squat



Resistance Band Squats

Squat Jumps

Calves/Hamstrings Circuit (3 sets x 10 reps)



Plate Loaded Seated Calf Raises



Resistance Band Deadlifts Resistance Band Donkey Kicks (Left & Right)

"With our high value membership and thousands of convenient locations, our Judgement Free community is the place to get stronger in 2025. Whether you're aiming to build muscle, boost endurance, or simply feel better, Planet Fitness is here to support you every step of the way and make this year your strongest yet," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness.

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness and New Year goals, all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness/Local-Clubs .

*Health & Fitness Association (HFA) "Health, Exercise, and Fitness Dominate Americans' New Year's Resolutions," 2025, healthandfitness

**U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,722 clubs in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

