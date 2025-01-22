Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Cedar Rapids, IA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Danielle HundleyCEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet is now officially serving Cedar Rapids, IA with the support of a local veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Danielle Hundley will be servicing Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Cedar Rapids become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to offer in-home humane euthanasia services because I understand how deeply our pets touch our lives and how difficult it is to say goodbye. I wanted to create a way for families in the Cedar Rapids community to experience those final moments in the comfort and privacy of their own homes, surrounded by love. By providing compassionate care in a familiar setting, I hope to ease the emotional burden and honor the bond you share with your beloved pets. My goal is to bring peace and dignity to this sacred time while supporting our community with empathy and understanding. Partnering with CodaPet allows for administrative details to be taken care of prior to arrival so our visit can be about helping your loved one," says Dr. Danielle Hundley.Dr. Danielle Hundley is a native of Eastern Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University, where she earned her DVM in 2013. She then completed advanced training in Emergency and Critical Care Medicine at Purdue University. After practicing in Omaha for six years, she returned to the Cedar Rapids Corridor in 2024 to serve her community. Driven by her deep connection to animals, Dr. Hundley is dedicated to honoring the bond between pets and their families during life's most tender moments.Dr. Hundley services Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Hiawatha, Palo, Atkins, Robins, Fairfax, Toddville, Marion, Swisher, Ely, Center Point, Alburnett, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Cedar Rapids. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians is available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

