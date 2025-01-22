TURKPA Secretary General Urges Faster Green Energy Promotion In Turkic States
Turkic states should accelerate their efforts in promoting green
energy, according to Mehmet Sureyya Er, Secretary General of the
Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).
Azernews reports that Er made this statement
during the second meeting of the health Committee Chairs of TURKPA
member parliaments, held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).
The event was titled "Climate Change and Health: Response Measures
in Legislation Regarding Health Impacts of Climate Change."
Er emphasized the importance of international coordination to
mitigate the effects of climate change and strengthen healthcare
systems. He remarked, "The burden on healthcare systems is
constantly increasing. Our main task is to take measures to reduce
the harmful effects of climate change. This is a very difficult
task. We believe that cooperation between Turkic states will
contribute to promoting global efforts in solving such issues."
