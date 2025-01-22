TURKPA Secretary General Urges Faster Green Energy Promotion In Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkic states should accelerate their efforts in promoting green energy, according to Mehmet Sureyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

Azernews reports that Er made this statement during the second meeting of the Committee Chairs of TURKPA member parliaments, held at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament). The event was titled "Climate Change and Health: Response Measures in Legislation Regarding Health Impacts of Climate Change."

Er emphasized the importance of international coordination to mitigate the effects of climate change and strengthen healthcare systems. He remarked, "The burden on healthcare systems is constantly increasing. Our main task is to take measures to reduce the harmful effects of climate change. This is a very difficult task. We believe that cooperation between Turkic states will contribute to promoting global efforts in solving such issues."