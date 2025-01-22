Djokovic compels Aussie TV host to apologize

(MENAFN) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has accepted an apology from Tony Jones, a sports presenter with Australia’s 9News, after the broadcaster mocked Serbian fans during a live broadcast on Friday. Jones had belittled Djokovic’s supporters by singing “Novak is overrated!” and other disparaging remarks in the background.



In response, Djokovic refused to participate in a traditional on-court interview following his victory over Jiri Lehecka on Sunday. Instead, he addressed the crowd directly, thanking them for their support, before walking off without answering any questions.



On Monday, Tennis Australia confirmed that Djokovic had acknowledged the public apology issued by Jones, who later clarified that he had considered his remarks as light-hearted banter but apologized for any disrespect. Jones also expressed a desire to meet Djokovic in person to further apologize.



Earlier, Djokovic had explained his decision to withhold interviews with Channel 9, citing Jones' mocking comments toward him and Serbian fans. The 37-year-old, who holds a record 24 Grand Slam titles, has previously won ten Australian Open titles.

