Ashok Leyland partners with ESAF Small Finance Bank for providing Vehicle Finance facilities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd January, 2025: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with ESAF Small Finance Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and ESAF Small Finance Bank to offer customized financial solutions to the customers.



The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland and Mr. George Oommen - Business Head – General Loans & Mobility Loans, ESAF Small Finance Bank in the presence of Mr. Amandeep Singh, President- LCV, IO, PSB & Defence, Ashok Leyland. Under this partnership, ESAF Small Finance Bank will provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.



Mr. Amandeep Singh, President- LCV, IO, PSB & Defence, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our customers' experience and delivering greater value. With the combined strength of ESAF Small Finance Bank and Ashok Leyland, our customers will now have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans”.



Mr. Viplav Shah, Head-LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland Light Commercial Vehicle Business is delighted to partner with ESAF Small Finance Bank to provide attractive financing solutions to our customers. This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland's market position. Driven by innovative technology, our products offer an unmatched total cost of ownership, ensuring optimal profitability for our customers. We are steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that exceed customer expectations.”



Mr. George Oommen -- Business Head – General Loans & Mobility Loans, ESAF Small Finance Bank said, “We are delighted to join forces with Ashok Leyland to provide commercial vehicle owners access to seamless financing solutions customized to their needs. At ESAF Small Finance Bank, our mission has always been to empower businesses and individuals with financial solutions that drive growth and prosperity. This partnership with Ashok Leyland allows us to extend our commitment to financial inclusion by supporting commercial vehicle customers with accessible and customized financing options. Together, we aim to enable entrepreneurs and businesses to achieve their goals while contributing to economic growth and community development.”



Ashok Leyland today offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses to meet the full spectrum of commercial vehicle needs, from intercity light commercial vehicles to long-haul trucks and a wide variety of buses. Ashok Leyland’s vehicles ensure safe transport and driver-friendly options. As a pioneer in technological innovations within the truck and bus segment, Ashok Leyland is fully equipped with a range of buses powered by alternative fuels, dedicated to reducing pollution and promoting an eco-friendly transport system in India.







MENAFN22012025005232011781ID1109117207