Masterflex SE's Supervisory Board extends contracts of CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin and CFO Mark Becks

22.01.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Masterflex SE's Supervisory Board extends contracts of CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin and CFO Mark Becks

Continuation of successful collaboration Continuity and reliability at the Management level to realize strategic goals Gelsenkirchen, January 22, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938 ) resolved to extend the contracts of the Management Board members Dr. Andreas Bastin (CEO) and Mark Becks (CFO) on a long-term basis. The contract of CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin was extended until December 31, 2028 and the contract of CFO Mark Becks until December 31, 2030. “In recent years, Masterflex SE has established itself as a leading provider in its market segment with an innovative product range and a clear focus on sustainable and specialized solutions. Dr. Andreas Bastin and Mark Becks have made a significant contribution to the Company's success by driving forward its strategic development while ensuring operational excellence and growing profitability. In addition, their personal shareholding of 6.61% in the Company underlines their strong confidence in the long-term development of Masterflex. In view of the targeted growth course, continuity in the Management is an important factor for the Company's continued success story and the positioning of Masterflex as a leading specialist for hose and connection systems. The long-term orientation ensures that the ambitious goals for the coming years can be consistently implemented”, says Georg van Hall, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Masterflex SE. Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE:“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its confidence and look forward to continuing to drive the growth of Masterflex SE with our team in the coming years. With our Hero@Zero program for the future, we have created the basis for placing an even stronger focus on innovation and sustainability. We are prioritizing high-margin products and preparing to transition to a circular economy. The course has been set for the future, but our journey is far from over. We have a lot to achieve and will continue to seize the opportunities ahead of us with passion and determination to continuously develop Masterflex strategically, technologically and operationally and sustainably strengthen and further expand our leading market position in hose and connection technology.” Mark Becks, CFO of Masterflex SE:“We have achieved a lot in recent years under challenging conditions and have successfully developed Masterflex to a high margin level. I am looking forward to continue being part of this dedicated team and shaping the future of the Company together. Our medium-term goal of reaching a revenue level of EUR 200 million by 2030 through organic growth and targeted acquisitions is a vision that drives us forward and will lead Masterflex into the next growth phase.” Über Masterflex SE: The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293 , ISIN: DE0005492938 ) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000. IR Contact:

