Following Successful Completion Of The Cash Capital Increase: Stelios Theodosiou And Daniel Wöhler On The Supervisory Board

Following successful completion of the cash capital increase: Stelios Theodosiou and Daniel Wöhler on the supervisory board

Eric Mozanowski and Thomas Bergander are leaving the supervisory board The Grounds is focusing on expansion Berlin, 22 January 2025 –The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A40KXL9) is announcing a personnel change on its supervisory board after successfully completing its capital measures. The new partnership between H.I.G. and The Grounds is now also going to be supported on personnel level by appointment of Mr Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty Partners, London and Mr Daniel Wöhler, Director and Head of DACH at H.I.G. Realty Partners, London, to the supervisory board of The Grounds. They are replacing Messrs Thomas Bergander and Eric Mozanowski on the board. Mr Mozanowski will stay with The Grounds as one of its largest shareholders through ZuHause Immobilien Handelsgesellschaft mbH.“We would like to thank Mr Bergander and Mr Mozanowski for their valuable contributions,” says Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board of The Grounds.“Following acquisition of the single-family home portfolio in Potsdam, we are currently reviewing the acquisition of further projects while returning our focus to expansion.”



The Grounds group is implementing residential projects in German metropolitan regions. Beyond this, The Grounds group is maintaining a steadily growing residential portfolio in its assets. Headquartered in Berlin, the Grounds Real Estate Development AG is carried in the high-level open market segment at the primary market of the Düsseldorf stock exchange (ISIN: DE000A40KXL9).

