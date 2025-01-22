عربي


Borussia Dortmund And Nuri Sahin End Their Collaboration


1/22/2025

Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin end their collaboration
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Borussia Dortmund”) has released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments.


