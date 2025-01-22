Borussia Dortmund And Nuri Sahin End Their Collaboration
1/22/2025 4:11:44 AM
Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin end their collaboration
22.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Borussia Dortmund”) has released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments.
Dortmund, 22. January 2025
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
