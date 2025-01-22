Deliveroo Kuwait Launches the Annual Cautious Rider Award

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo Kuwait launched the Cautious Rider Award to

recognise riders who have showcased the highest commitment to road safety

throughout 2024. For the inaugural round, a group of Deliveroo riders have received

financial rewards from Deliveroo alongside official certificates of recognition.

Designed as an annual program, the Cautious Rider Award is an added incentive for

riders to remain safe on the road and is an important part of Deliveroo’s commitment

to work alongside stakeholders to ensure a safer community. The selection criteria for

the Cautious Rider Award took into account important factors like maintaining a clean

traffic record, zero fines, violations, or accidents throughout the calendar year.

The award ceremony took place at Freej Swaileh, a renowned Kuwaiti restaurant

known for its authentic cuisine and traditional charm. After the lunch, riders were

treated to an exclusive shopping experience at MAX, designed to bring joy and

create a memorable experience.

As part of the celebration, a number of top-performing riders were also honored with

various prizes, including flight tickets to their home countries, electronics, and more,

in recognition of their consistent adherence to kit compliance and outstanding

performance.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait and Qatar, said: “Riders are

an integral part of our business, and their safety and well-being are at the heart of

what we do. This initiative celebrates their commitment to road safety and

exceptional performance. We’re proud to recognize these outstanding riders and are

excited to expand this program in the coming years to honor even more riders for

their dedication.”

The Cautious Rider Award is part of Deliveroo’s continuous efforts to ensure rider

well-being and recognise top riders who are improving standards for the industry on a

daily basis. In the past years Deliveroo riders in Kuwait received sessions and training

on essential knowledge and skills pertaining to road safety, best practices, and

regulatory compliance, as well as fostering an understanding of Kuwait's labour laws

and cultural nuances. The company actively maintains a range of ongoing initiatives

and programmes to enhance rider well-being.



