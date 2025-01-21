Ibovespa Rises 0.39% As Banking Sector Strengthens

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo stock exchange, Ibovespa, climbed for the third consecutive day. The Brazilian and Futures Exchange reported this upward trend on Tuesday.



Ibovespa closed at 123,338.34 points, marking a 0.39% increase. This rise coincided with positive performances on Wall Street and in the sector. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hinted at not seeking re-election in 2026.



This revelation came during a ministerial meeting on Monday at Granja do Torto. The news caught ministers off guard. Many still believe Lula will run, citing a lack of suitable successors.



Braskem shares continued their upward trajectory for the third straight day. Investors reacted positively to the company's announcement of seven new projects. These initiatives, valued at R$614 million, aim to expand production capacity in Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, and Alagoas.



Meatpacking companies faced pressure due to an avian flu outbreak in the United States. BRF saw the most significant decline, with its stock dropping over 7% during trading. Petrobras closed slightly lower, mirroring oil price movements.







Vale also experienced a downturn, contrasting with rising iron ore prices in China. US markets reopened after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They responded to statements made by Donald Trump during his inauguration as US President.

Market Update

Trump suggested imposing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports starting February 1st. The new president also addressed potential tariffs on Chinese imports.



He emphasized the need for extensive discussions before setting a date. Trump hinted at the possibility of taxing European goods as well. These statements created uncertainty in the markets.



Apple's stock fell nearly 4% following two downgrades. Jefferies lowered its recommendation to "underperform," anticipating disappointing revenue. Loop Capital also downgraded Apple to "neutral," citing reduced iPhone demand.



Despite these setbacks, major US indices closed positively. The S&P 500 rose 0.88% to 6,049.24 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.24%, reaching 44,025.81 points.



The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 0.64% to 19,756.78 points. These gains reflected overall market optimism despite individual stock challenges.

