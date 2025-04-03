BFSI Security Summit 2025 To Address Rising Cybersecurity Threats In Africa's Financial Sector

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 April 2025 – Theis set to take place on, bringing together leading cybersecurity experts, IT decision-makers, and industry pioneers to tackle the growing cyber risks facing

Cybersecurity remains a top concern for financial institutions in Africa. In 2024, the Bank of Uganda fell victi to an offshore hacking group known as“Waste,” resulting in the theft of approximately $16.8 million . Additionally, ZB Financial Holdings in Zimbabwe experienced a ransomware attac in July 2024, leading to significant data leaks affecting customer and operational information. More recently, in South Africa , Standard Bank confirmed that it experienced a data breach that involved limited personal and financial information. These incidents underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity strategies within the BFSI sector.

Reasons for attendance

The BFSI Security Summit is the premier platform for CISOs, CIOs, IT directors, and cybersecurity leaders to explore the latest strategies and technologies to secure Africa's financial landscape. Key topics on the agenda include:



Ransomware and Data Breaches: Strengthening cybersecurity resilience in banking and insurance.

Securing Emerging Tech: Mitigating risks in AI, blockchain, and cloud adoption.

Data Privacy and Compliance: Navigating Africa's evolving regulatory landscape. Incident Response in BFSI: Best practices in breach management and risk mitigation.

“Cybercrime is evolving at an alarming rate, and financial institutions in Africa are prime targets. The BFSI Security Summit will provide a crucial platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and implement strategies to safeguard their organizations,” says Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa .

Sponsorship & Exhibitors

The summit offers a unique opportunity for cybersecurity solution providers, fintech innovators, and IT security firms to showcase their expertise and connect with key decision-makers. Sponsors will benefit from high-impact brand visibility, lead generation, and networking with top BFSI executives .

How to Get Involved



To attend: Register here: BFSI Security Summit Registration

To sponsor or exhibit: Download the sponsorship brochure: Sponsorship Opportunities T o speak at the event: Apply here: Become a Speaker

For media inquiries, sponsorship, or speaking opportunities, contact [email protected] .