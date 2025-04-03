Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted three people from attempting to enter Jordan illegally from Syria on Thursday, according to an official military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.According to the source, the rules of engagement were followed, two people were taken into custody, and the third person withdrew far into Syria before being turned over to the appropriate authorities.The source underlined that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces are using every effort and tenacity to stop smuggling and infiltration.