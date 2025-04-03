Eid Celebrations Drive 40 Per Cent Increase In Restaurant, Sweets Sales

403
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Businesses across various sectors experienced a surge in demand during the recent Eid celebrations, with restaurants and sweets shops reporting sales increases of over 40 per cent compared with regular periods. Speaking with The Jordan Times, industry stakeholders highlighted a significant rise in consumer spending as families and friends gathered to celebrate, indulging in festive meals and traditional desserts. Omar Awwad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, said dining out surged by at least 40 per cent, driven by social gatherings and family outings.“Eid is a time when people prefer to celebrate outside their homes, whether for iftar gatherings or post-prayer meals. This year, we saw a notable rise in reservations and walk-ins, especially for large groups,” he said. The sweets sector also witnessed a strong boost, with high demand for treats like Maamoul and Kunafa for family gatherings and gift-giving, according to Fathi Sultan, an employee at a sweets shop in Downtown Amman. “Customers were buying in bulk during Eid for gifting and family visits, prompting many businesses to expand production to meet demand,” he added. Anas Rateb, a restaurant owner in Amman, told The Jordan Times that his sales increased by 45 per cent compared with regular days. Despite the business boom, stakeholders faced challenges in managing the increased foot traffic and supply chain demands, which impacted food quality and service efficiency.
