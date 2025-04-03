CDD Responds To 1486 Incidents In Past 24 Hours

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra)-- Personnel from the Civil Defense Directorate (CDD) responded to 1,486 incidents in the last 24 hours, comprising 37 firefighting incidents, 103 rescue incidents, and 1,346 emergency cases.Response times were 7 minutes and 35 seconds on average for emergency cases, 7 minutes and 33 seconds for rescue incidents, and 7 minutes and 31 seconds for firefighting situations.The Directorate urged individuals to adhere to public safety protocols to guarantee their safety while reaffirming that its staff continues to deliver effective firefighting, ambulance, and rescue services.

