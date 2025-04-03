Progressive Blending Of Biogas With CNG & PNG Begins From April 1 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that India's renewable energy sector has achieved enormous growth, adding 25 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, the minister detailed this remarkable achievement, which represents a 35 percent increase compared to the previous year's addition of 18.57 GW.

The solar energy segment demonstrated particularly strong performance, expanding from 15 GW to 21 GW during the financial year-a substantial growth of 38 percent.

Minister Joshi noted that these figures remain tentative and could potentially increase further upon final assessment.

The minister highlighted a significant milestone in India's renewable energy journey, confirming that the country has surpassed the 100 GW mark in solar energy capacity, currently standing at 103 GW.

In a forward-looking policy announcement marking the beginning of fiscal year 2025-26, Minister Joshi revealed that the Union Government has initiated measures to accelerate decarbonisation efforts across transportation and domestic sectors.

The government has mandated the introduction of BioCNG, which involves blending compressed biogas with compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation and piped natural gas (PNG) for household use.

This progressive blending obligation commences with a modest 1 percent requirement effective April 1, 2025, with plans to gradually increase to 5 percent by financial year 2028-29.

This strategic initiative underscores the government's commitment to reducing carbon emissions while diversifying the country's energy mix with sustainable alternatives.

The record capacity addition and policy developments reflect India's accelerating transition toward cleaner energy sources as the nation pursues its ambitious renewable energy targets while addressing climate change concerns through practical implementation measures.

(KNN Bureau)