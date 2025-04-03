Panamanian Products Shipped To The United States Will Now Have A 10% Tariff -
The measure is part of a broader strategy by Trump, who implemented“reciprocal” tariffs worldwide. This has caused uncertainty among Panamanian exporters, who will evaluate the impact of the measure, according to Morán. The FTA between the United States and Panama establishes the obligation not to increase existing tariffs or adopt new tariffs, unless otherwise provided in the agreement. The document also indicates that each party was to gradually eliminate its tariffs, in accordance with the negotiated tariff reduction program. APEX advisors indicated that since 95% of products are covered by the TPA, they would not be included in these new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump; but other analysts indicate that it is better to wait for the details of the measure to see its scope.
