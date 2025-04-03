Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin Enhances Cross-Border Payments And Gains Kraken Listing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ripple has integrated its US dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, into its cross-border payments platform, Ripple Payments. This integration aims to enhance the efficiency and scalability of international transactions. The move coincides with RLUSD's listing on the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, broadening its accessibility to both institutional and retail users.

Launched in December 2024, RLUSD has rapidly approached a market capitalization of $250 million, reflecting significant adoption within the digital asset ecosystem. The stablecoin is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents, ensuring its stability and reliability. Ripple has positioned RLUSD as an enterprise-grade asset designed to streamline cross-border payments by providing a stable and efficient medium of exchange.

The integration of RLUSD into Ripple Payments is part of a phased rollout. Select customers, including cross-border payment providers BKK Forex and iSend, are already utilizing RLUSD to enhance their treasury operations. This development underscores Ripple's commitment to combining its expertise in payments with a robust payout network and a compliant stablecoin to deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable cross-border payment solutions.

In addition to its integration into Ripple Payments, RLUSD's listing on Kraken marks a significant milestone in its adoption. Kraken joins a growing list of platforms supporting RLUSD, including LMAX Digital, Zero Hash, Bitstamp, and Bullish. This expansion increases RLUSD's liquidity and provides users with more avenues to access and utilize the stablecoin.

Jack McDonald, Ripple's Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, noted that RLUSD's market capitalization has exceeded internal projections, with adoption spanning multiple financial sectors. He highlighted that RLUSD is being used as collateral in both crypto-native and traditional finance trading markets. Furthermore, Ripple is actively collaborating with non-governmental organizations to explore the potential of stablecoins in streamlining charitable giving.

The stablecoin market has been predominantly dominated by Tether and USD Coin , which together account for nearly 90% of the total market capitalization. Ripple's entry into this space with RLUSD signifies a strategic move to challenge these incumbents by leveraging its established infrastructure and expertise in cross-border payments. The company's recent legal victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission has further bolstered its position in the cryptocurrency industry, enabling it to pursue new ventures such as RLUSD with greater confidence.

Ripple's approach to RLUSD emphasizes compliance and transparency. The stablecoin is 100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. government bonds, and cash equivalents. To oversee RLUSD's operations and ensure adherence to regulatory standards, Ripple has appointed an advisory board that includes notable figures such as Sheila Bair, former chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The integration of RLUSD into Ripple Payments and its listing on Kraken are expected to drive further adoption of the stablecoin. By providing a stable and efficient medium for cross-border transactions, RLUSD aims to address the challenges associated with traditional international payments, such as high costs and lengthy processing times.

As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, the role of stablecoins like RLUSD in facilitating seamless and efficient transactions is likely to expand. Ripple's strategic initiatives with RLUSD position the company to play a pivotal role in the future of cross-border payments, offering both enterprises and individuals a reliable alternative to traditional payment methods.

